Pima Community College sees rise in attendance for fourth consecutive semester

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Community College is starting classes next week, and is expecting an increase in attendance for the fourth semester in a row.

"It's not the same as it was in the peak time," Dr. Dolores Durán-Cerda, the new interim chancellor at PCC, said, "but we are better as when we started with the pandemic. So, we're glad about that."

The school is also expecting around 5,000 dual enrollment students later in the year.

Durán-Cerda said nursing, computer science, and cyber security classes are all filling up fast.

They are also offering a new program called PimaFastTrack. That's designed to help students who need micro credentials, and is most helpful for someone who lost a job and needs to be recertified.

Those programs are completed in as little as 3-6 months.