Northern Arizona University reopened for in-person classes

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona University has reopened for in-person classes Monday, welcoming students for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic closed the Flagstaff campus in March.

The Arizona Daily Sun reported that the announcement came three weeks after the university began its academic year online. As of Monday, 29,594 students were enrolled in classes across all the NAU campuses, with more than 6,000 students living in university-owned residence halls.

Some faculty members have continued to raise concerns about the return to campus as Coconino County health officials reported an additional 55 cases last week, increasing the total to 3,205 confirmed virus cases.

