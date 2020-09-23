No date set for return to in-person classes at TUSD

TUCSON, Ariz. — District leaders at Tucson Unified have decided on a framework for some students to go back to in-person classes but have set no date for that return.

The decision came after a lengthy discussion between TUSD Board members, Tuesday night.

Most members expressed a concern about any model that sends students back to school with a lingering health risk.

This model creates two groups of students who would have interchanged between classes on campus and online learning every other day, with all students doing distance learning on Wednesdays.

Some Board members seemed concerned with the idea of setting a date of October 19th for some students to return to in-person classes.

The models are reliant are data from Pima County's Health Department about different benchmarks of local COVID-19 cases, which the District said can be delayed by up to two weeks.

Another concern that contributed to Tuesday's decision: a component in the proposed model that could have led to some students having a different educator than they started their year with.

Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo assured the Board that could be changed in a future proposal.

"We're going to do everything we can to adopt an online-only model that does not present a disruption in terms of a change of teacher. That has come through loud and clear. We had a lot of teachers stepping up and voicing in the forums that they want to find a way to keep their kids," Trujillo said.

The board said it will take modifications on this model from the Superintendent and revisit the subject at their meeting on October 6th.