New after school program to help kids with homework

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a year of constant change, kids are excited to return to the classroom.

"We have all of our friends in our class this year," said 4th grade student, Emerson Crawley.

The start of the school year also means the start of homework.

"I think parents are really tapped out after last year, when it comes to helping their kids with education," said Tucson mom and business owner, Rosalind Prather.

Prather is the co-founder of the childcare provider, Timeless Play. On Monday, the center introduced a new program called "The Homework Hub." Prather said the hub is a safe, comfortable and quiet space where kids can focus on their assignments and get help along the way.

"For every six kids, we have one 'play expert' that is walking the room, sitting down, helping them troubleshoot technology, helping them stay on track with their assignments and being there to assist with any questions that they have," said Prather.

The Homework Hub was created for kids ages 6-12.

"We wanted to make a space for them to come after school, especially for the kids that may still be remote learning but want to get out of the house for a few hours and continue their education in more of a social setting," said Prather.

After the homework is done, kids have the opportunity to let their minds relax and play.

"There will be something educational and non-screen time to do when the homework is complete. I think that kids will walk away feeling that they were attended to and really cared about," said Prather.

The Homework Hub is open every Monday-Thursday from 3-6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.