Mayor Regina Romero hopeful new higher education program could be boost to local job market

TUCSON, Ariz. — It's been a tough year for business all around, but a new program at Pima Community College is being pitched as an avenue for economic development.

Working in partnership with the Catholic University of America, PCC is offering a business management degree.

According to CUA's website, students would attend classes at PCC for four years.

One they're done, they'll have an associates degree from the community college and a Bachelor of Arts from CUA.

Tucson Mayor, Regina Romero said the city will offer it's resources getting the word out.

"The ability to promote an additional educational opportunity for our residents."

She said offering another local educational opportunity could pump more money into local businesses.

"The more education an individual has the more economic opportunity."

With 20 students signed up, the program started this fall semester with plans to expand it to 100 students, according to CUA.

Romero said it could include more academic programs in the future.