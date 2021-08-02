Marana students return to the classroom

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Jennifer North-Morris, or “Ms. Nomo” as her students like to call her, is eager to fill her classroom again.

"I love being at this school because I know a lot of the parents. I know a lot of the kids since they've been in Kindergarten. I see them at Safeway. I see them at the movie theatre. I just feel like I'm a part of the community. As a Math teacher, I really feel like I can give back,” said North-Morris.

Her room is decorated with equations, lesson plans and memories that her students have made during their time at Marana High School.

“It's those things that make high school so much fun,” said North-Morris.

Many memories were put on hold last year. Until March, most students in the Marana Unified School District learned from home.

“It was really hard to get to know the kids personally. You were looking at Zoom camera or a black screen. You really didn't get to know the things that excite the students,” said North-Morris.

District staff said the overwhelming majority of students will return to their schools on Monday, August 2. Just around 80 students in the district have opted to continue remote instruction.

“My students know that when they step inside my classroom that they are going to work and they are going to work until that bell rings. They are happy about it. They know that this is a place where they are going to learn. That personal interaction is so important,” said North-Morris.

For the first week of school, North-Morris plans to do just that.

“I don't worry about curriculum. I get to know my kids. I get to know their names. That's exciting. The first week is always so much fun,” said North-Morris.

