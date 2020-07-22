Hoffman: Schools should reopen based on metrics, not dates

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's top education official says schools should be empowered to reopen their campuses this fall based on public health data rather than aiming for a particular date.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman said Tuesday that she outlined her priorities to Gov. Doug Ducey, who is expected to announce the next steps for schools this week.

He has previously closed schools through Aug. 17. Hoffman says schools also need a guarantee of full funding for distance learning. Ducey and his top health official said last week that they would prefer for their own children to be in school on campus.

