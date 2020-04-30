Eight graduating seniors receive art scholarships for community college

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Youth Arts Scholarship awarded scholarships to eight graduating seniors from schools in Southern Arizona.

In total, they were awarded $17,120 to help them pursue higher education at Pima County Community College or Tohono O’odham Community College during the upcoming school year.

Each student received a $2,140 scholarship for demonstrating excellence in dance, music, theater, visual arts, media arts or literary arts.

Southern Arizona students receive arts scholarship. Art by: Lesay Lopez

The financial awards were more than doubled this year, thanks to private donations.

The students who received the scholarships were:



Andrea Lopez, City High School, Visual Arts

Lesay Lopez , Project MORE High School, Visual Arts

Colter Pauley, City High School, Visual Arts

Emmanuelle Alvarez Romo, Sunnyside High School, Music

Olivia Rosenberg , Sky Islands High School, Visual Arts

Miette Stewart, Tucson Magnet High School, Film/Video

Carlos Sanchez, Sunnyside High School, Visual Arts

Sofia Urcadez, Desert View High School, Poetry

Southern Arizona students receive arts scholarship. Art by: Colter Pauley

“The creative thinking skills our scholarship recipients are exhibiting at this early stage in life will give them the tactical advantage to adapt, innovate and become whomever they imagine themselves into being. We are proud of you, and support you in your efforts to explore and invent beauty,” said Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona Executive Director Adriana Gallego.