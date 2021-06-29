Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsEducation

Actions

Democrat Aaron Lieberman announces run for Arizona governor

Democratic Rep. Aaron Lieberman is running for Arizona governor. Photo via Aaron4AZ.com.
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 15:59:23-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Aaron Lieberman is running for Arizona governor.

The Paradise Valley lawmaker announced his campaign on Tuesday. Lieberman founded two organizations focused on early childhood education before he was elected to the Legislature in 2018. He's developed a reputation as a moderate during two terms in the House.

Lieberman faces Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and business adviser Marco Lopez in the Democratic primary. Republican incumbent Doug Ducey is barred by term limits from seeking a third term.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!