Cochise County closer to diploma program for high school dropouts

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Don't call it a high school equivalency or GED program.

"It's for all students age 16 to 22 years."

Jacqui Clay, Superintendent of Cochise County Schools said it's a 'dropout recovery accommodation school.'

It's intended for students who have been out of school for at 30 days and want to pick up where they left off.

"They take on class at a time, they have a certain amount of time to get that one class done, then they go to the next class, then they go to the next class," Clay said.

They'll have to finish their courses in a reasonable time period.

Clay added it's a way for them to earn their high school diploma in an environment that meets their needs, whatever they may be.

"Partner them with the community college or any certification programs or license programs."

Before that, at least one educator in Cochise County will be hired, in partnership with adult education program, to build the courses for these students looking for another shot at a diploma.

The program has been approved by the County and clay says the state's Education Agency has given them the green light.

"We're a school district now, so we get the same amount of money, per student, that a regular public school would get."

She said that amounts to about $5,500 per student in the program, split evenly among the new district and the partnering adult education agency.

The 'dropout recovery accommodation school' needs a final approval from state education finance officials to launch.

Clay said she hopes to start the program in August.