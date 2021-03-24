Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsEducation

Actions

Arizona panel advances measure cutting Proposition 208 taxes

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
woodleywonderworks via Flickr
Beware of backpacks: 14K kids injured yearly
Posted at 2:34 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 17:34:25-04

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona House committee has advanced a measure that would let successful business owners avoid paying a 3.5% income tax hike approved by voters last year to boost school funding. Republicans on the House Commerce Committee advanced the bill in a party-line vote Wednesday.

The measure would eliminate a third or more of the funding from last year's Proposition 208, which boosted taxes on income above $250,000 for individuals and $500,000 for couples.

The bill would affect the owners of certain types of businesses that don't pay corporate taxes. Instead, their profits are taxed through the owner's income tax returns.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.