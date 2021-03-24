Arizona panel advances measure cutting Proposition 208 taxes

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona House committee has advanced a measure that would let successful business owners avoid paying a 3.5% income tax hike approved by voters last year to boost school funding. Republicans on the House Commerce Committee advanced the bill in a party-line vote Wednesday.

The measure would eliminate a third or more of the funding from last year's Proposition 208, which boosted taxes on income above $250,000 for individuals and $500,000 for couples.

The bill would affect the owners of certain types of businesses that don't pay corporate taxes. Instead, their profits are taxed through the owner's income tax returns.

