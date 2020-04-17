Arizona high court mulls appeal over tuition costs lawsuit

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court is considering an appeal in a case that involves both the cost of tuition to attend a state university and the authority of the state attorney general.

The justices heard legal arguments Thursday and will rule sometime in the future. Attorney General Mark Brnovich appealed a lower court’s ruling that dismissed his lawsuit against the state Board of Regents.

Brnovich’s 2017 lawsuit contends that a series of tuition increases approved by the regents violated a state constitutional mandate for university tuition to be “as nearly free as possible."

The regents successfully argued in the lower court that Brnovich lacked authority to sue the regents over the tuition issue.

