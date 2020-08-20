Arizona clears 4 counties to partially reopen schools

PHOENIX (AP) — State health officials say COVID-19 conditions in Arizona have improved to the point where it is safe for four largely rural counties to reopen schools for partial in-person learning.

The counties given the green light are Apache, Cochise, Coconino and Yavapai. Cities in those counties include Flagstaff, Prescott and Sierra Vista.

The state’s other 11 counties, including Maricopa, which includes Phoenix, and Pima, where Tucson is located, still haven't cleared benchmarks based on case numbers, testing positivity and hospital visits. The virus outbreak has eased after Arizona became a national hotspot in June and July.

