Ducey announces new quarantine order on out-of-state travelers in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Gov. Doug Ducey announced a new slate of executive orders surrounding Arizona's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most notably, the governor issued an order calling for anyone arriving in Arizona from an area of the U.S. with "substantial community spread," of COVID-19 to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

The order did not specify which places would be subject to the order, but at a Tuesday news conference Ducey repeatedly mentioned the tri-state area around New York City -- New York, New Jeresey and Connecticut -- as examples.

The governor's order says the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) will coordinate with airports to effectuate the order, and local law enforcement will help enforce the order.

The order doesn't apply to airline employees, military personnel, health care workers and workers providing essential government functions or infrastructure operations.

The governor also signed two more orders Tuesday. First, the governor waived certain labeling requirements that would allow restaurants to resell bulk items they would not be able to otherwise. Second, he issued an order that would require hospitals and health care providers to better track COVID-19 cases so the AZDHS could gather more information about the virus's spread.