DPS: Wrong-way driver stopped by Chandler police on Loop 101
6:07 AM, Feb 19, 2018
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A driver has been taken into custody after another wrong-way driver incident on a Phoenix freeway.
This time the incident happened on the Loop 101 near Chandler Boulevard. Arizona Department of Transportation cameras showed the driver stopped near the Loop 101 and Ray Road. ADOT also illuminated signs warning of a wrong-way driver in the area.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Chandler police were able to stop the vehicle and the driver was taken into custody.