DPS: Wrong-way driver stopped by Chandler police on Loop 101

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A driver has been taken into custody after another wrong-way driver incident on a Phoenix freeway.

This time the incident happened on the Loop 101 near Chandler Boulevard. Arizona Department of Transportation cameras showed the driver stopped near the Loop 101 and Ray Road. ADOT also illuminated signs warning of a wrong-way driver in the area.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Chandler police were able to stop the vehicle and the driver was taken into custody.

No other information was released by DPS.

Monday's wrong-way driver is the second incident in 24 hours in the East Valley. One person was transported the hospital after a wrong-way crash on the Loop 202 in Chandler on Sunday morning. DPS has not released details on that incident either.