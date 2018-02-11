GRAND CANYON WEST, AZ - Three people have been killed after a helicopter crashed near the Grand Canyon Saturday afternoon, according to a dispatcher with the Hualapai Department of Emergency Services.

Dispatcher Valen Quasula told ABC15 that four other people have unknown injuries and that authorities are possibly looking for one or two additional people.

He said the helicopter was on a tour. He did not name which company the helicopter was part of.

Dispatch received the emergency call regarding the crash at 5:31 p.m., he said, and multiple agencies are assisting.

Allen Kenitzer with the FAA Office of Communications confirmed in an email that the helicopter, a Eurocopter EC130, "crashed under unknown circumstances in the Grand Canyon."

He said the helicopter "sustained substantial damage" and, citing local authorities, that 7 people were on board.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.

This is a developing breaking news story. We will update as more information comes into the newsroom.