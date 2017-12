At 11:52 p.m. on Dec. 27, SWAT responded to an incident involving a male suspect armed with a knife who had barricaded himself on the roof of a home in the 200 block of Roland Wiley Road, near Westcliff and Durango drives.

The incident started as a domestic call and escalated into a burglary when the man entered a house and armed himself with a knife. The man threw roof tiles at the vehicles of officers and residents, damaging several of them.

A man barricades himself on the roof of a home near Westcliff and Durango. He begins chucking roof tiles at police! @KTNV pic.twitter.com/6sNHF0hBc2 — Lesley Marin (@lesleymarin) December 28, 2017

The man has since been arrested.