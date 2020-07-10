Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Yuma man jailed for showing gun over yogurt shop's mask rule

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Siren Generic
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jul 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-10 15:39:28-04

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A Yuma man who was ejected from a frozen yogurt shop for not wearing a mask is facing charges for pulling out a gun in response.

Yuma County Sheriff’s officials say the incident happened around 6:15 p.m. Thursday when 64-year-old Steven Covington entered Tiki Hut Frozen Yogurt. According to the staff, Covington was agitated when told to wear a face covering and gloves provided by the store.

Covington then started dispensing frozen yogurt into his bare hands. He was escorted out but returned with a handgun. He fled but was located later by deputies.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Good Morning Tucson