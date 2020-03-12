XFL cancels remaining games in 2020

While MLB, NHL, NBA and MLS opted to postpone upcoming games, the XFL decided to outright cancel their remaining games citing concerns over the coronavirus.

The XFL is in its first season after a nearly two-decade hiatus. The league said it is committed to returning in 2021, despite its last foray into the pro sports world only lasting one season.

"All players will be paid their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season," the XFL said in a statement. "All XFL ticket holders will be issued refunds or credit toward future games. The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years."

As of now, the only major college or pro events slated to continue are from the PGA Tour and NASCAR. Both organizations said they will continue play, albeit without spectators.