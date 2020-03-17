Menu

WrestleMania 36 moving out of Tampa, will take place at closed set in Orlando, WWE says

Posted: 5:02 PM, Mar 16, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-16 20:02:50-04
TAMPA, Fla. -- WWE is no longer having the highly-anticipated WrestleMania 36 in front of fans in Tampa.

According to an announcement from WWE, WrestleMania 36 will take place "on the closed set at WWE's training facility in Orlando."

The event is closed to the public but will be available on pay-per-view.

The announcement comes as the Tampa Bay area, as well as the rest of the world, remain on edge from the coronavirus outbreak. The World Health Organization declared the virus' outbreak as a pandemic on March 11.

Prior to the outbreak, officials expected WrestleMania 36 to bring in more than 70,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium.

WWE did not say if the event will be rescheduled.

