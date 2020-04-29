Worried about virus, US House won't return — for now

Facing the stark, startling reality that Congress may not be able to fully resume for a year, House leaders are desperately reaching for new, work-from-home options.

Plans to reopen the House ignited a revolt from the ranks over the health risks of convening during the coronavirus pandemic. House Democratic leaders abruptly reversed course Tuesday and said they won't reopen next Monday — though the smaller Senate will.

It’s not just the 400-plus House members at risk. Thousands of congressional staff cram office cubicles while an army of cooks, custodians, electricians and police keep the Capitol complex running.

President Donald Trump scoffs that the House Democrats are “enjoying their vacation.”