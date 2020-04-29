Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Worried about virus, US House won't return — for now

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - In this March 13, 2020, file photo Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., arrive to make a statement ahead of a planned late-night vote on the coronavirus aid package deal, at the Capitol in Washington. Democrats are wrestling over how best to assail Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the economy’s shutdown even as the country enters an unpredictable campaign season against the backdrop of the most devastating crisis in decades. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Worried about virus, US House won't return — for now
Posted at 5:42 PM, Apr 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-28 20:42:06-04

Facing the stark, startling reality that Congress may not be able to fully resume for a year, House leaders are desperately reaching for new, work-from-home options.

Plans to reopen the House ignited a revolt from the ranks over the health risks of convening during the coronavirus pandemic. House Democratic leaders abruptly reversed course Tuesday and said they won't reopen next Monday — though the smaller Senate will.

It’s not just the 400-plus House members at risk. Thousands of congressional staff cram office cubicles while an army of cooks, custodians, electricians and police keep the Capitol complex running.

President Donald Trump scoffs that the House Democrats are “enjoying their vacation.”

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.