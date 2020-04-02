Worldwide cases of COVID-19 pass 1 million, according to Johns Hopkins data

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide surpassed 1 million on Thursday as cases in the United States and much of Europe continue to spike, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University .

As of 4 p.m. ET Thursday, there are 1.02 million cases. Nearly 23% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases are from the United States.

Of the more than 1 million cases, more than 51,000 have ended in death.

As of Thursday, 181 countries have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Besides the United States, Italy and Spain also have reported more than 100,000 cases.