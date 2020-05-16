Work from home Congress? House OKs proxy votes

Neither Civil War nor Great Depression nor any other national crisis has pushed the House to allow lawmakers to vote by proxy. That's about to change during the coronavirus pandemic.

The House has approved a package of historic rules changes so Congress can keep functioning even while it’s partly closed. Debate has been fierce. Democrats argue the House must function.

Republicans counter that lawmakers can't “phone it in” but have to show up in Washington. The outcome will change the look, and operation, of Congress during the pandemic.