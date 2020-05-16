Menu

Work from home Congress? House OKs proxy votes

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
The Capitol is seen amid reflections of the Russell Senate Office Building as the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, stretches into the night, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Posted at 7:41 PM, May 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-15 22:41:10-04

Neither Civil War nor Great Depression nor any other national crisis has pushed the House to allow lawmakers to vote by proxy. That's about to change during the coronavirus pandemic.

The House has approved a package of historic rules changes so Congress can keep functioning even while it’s partly closed. Debate has been fierce. Democrats argue the House must function.

Republicans counter that lawmakers can't “phone it in” but have to show up in Washington. The outcome will change the look, and operation, of Congress during the pandemic.

