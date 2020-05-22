Woman says Frontier Airlines put her parents at risk by walking back on safety measures

A Cleveland woman is putting Frontier Airlines on blast after she says they walked back on their safety measures and put her elderly mother and father at risk.

“I just want them to actually follow safety protocols and try to keep the customers safe, and actually just care about people instead of money,” Kristen Burns, of Cleveland, said.

Tuesday, Kristen Burns picked her mom, Virginia Kurtz, up from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, ready to welcome her home after many months away. She and her husband typically spend half the year in Florida at their home near Fort Myers, but were separated when he returned to Cleveland in early March for hip surgery. That surgery was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he never returned to Florida.

Kurtz and her husband are both in their 70s and he is taking immune-suppressing medications after undergoing a heart transplant, so Burns says he's at high risk for developing complications from the virus. However, Burns says being isolated and taking care of herself eventually took a toll on Kurtz, so despite being worried, last month she booked a ticket home with Frontier Airlines.

“They told her that every other row would be blocked out, not even just the middle seats, but every other row to keep distancing, which is why she felt safe buying a ticket,” Burns said.

Then, when Kurtz called the night before the flight, she says the airline told her that only every middle seat would be blocked off, with temperature checks being given to every passenger. But she says none of that actually happened on the day of the flight.

“She said all of a sudden two people sitting next to her, in both seats and the middle seat. It was a couple. And she just panicked, she didn't know what to do. She was too scared to get off the plane because she thought she was going to get in trouble if she tried to leave,” Burns said. “She said that the flight was completely packed, every seat except for one was sold.”

In a statement, Frontier Airlines denies that the flight Kurtz was on was full and says it had 1/4 of its seats empty. They also say that until August 31, they’re blocking out 20 seats on every flight.