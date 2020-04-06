With first reported human-to-animal COVID-19 transmission in U.S., here’s what you need to know

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories has confirmed SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, in a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York, marking the first instance of an animal in America being infected with COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated for weeks that while it had no reason at the time to think that any animals, including pets, might be a source of infection with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, it was still learning about the virus.

“You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus,” the CDC advised on its website.

The case of the tiger contracting COVID-19 at the Bronx Zoo is the first of its kind, according to the USDA.

“This case suggests that a zoo employee spread the virus to the tiger. Further studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by COVID-19. State animal and public health officials will continue to work closely with USDA and CDC to monitor this situation and will conduct additional testing if it is warranted,” the USDA said.

When the CDC reported that it had no reason to believe people could transmit COVID-19 to their pets and other animals, it’s because they had not documented any cases in this country. No case had been reported in the United States of an animal contracting COVID-19 from a human, although the CDC said it was aware of a small number of pets outside of the country that had been reported to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 after close contact with people with COVID-19.

The USDA and CDC are not recommending routine testing of animals for COVID-19 at this time, as the situation is still evolving, but there are things you should know moving forward through the pandemic.

What to do if you think your pet or animal may have COVID-19