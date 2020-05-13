Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has struck down Gov. Tony Evers' extended Safer at Home order.

After listening to arguments from state leaders both for and against the extended order, the court ruled that the Safer at Home order was unconstitutional and struck it down.

The order went into effect on March 25 and was originally expected to expire on April 24, but Gov. Tony Evers extended the order until May 26. Republican legislators filed a lawsuit challenging the order, arguing that Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm exceeded her authority when she extended the order.

According to the Supreme Court decision, Palm's Emergency Order was declared "unlawful, invalid and unenforceable."

Conservative justices who control a majority on the the Wisconsin Supreme Court raised questions about the legality of Gov. Tony Evers' administration's stay-at-home order, the Associated Press said.

It is unclear when the state will reopen businesses.

"Although our declaration of rights is effective immediately, I would stay future actions to enforce our decision until May 20, 2020," the order reads.

The court ruled 4-3 for overturning the Safer at Home order.

Read the full Supreme Court decision below:

Wis. Supreme Court Ruling o... by TODAY'S TMJ4 on Scribd

Several political leaders have spoken out about the Supreme Court's decision on Safer at Home.

“Wisconsinites’ actions have saved many lives, and we’ve made meaningful progress in the fight against the coronavirus. At the legislature’s urging, however, the plan that’s been working has largely been struck down," said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. "Over a week ago, I called on the legislature to act immediately. Unfortunately, it failed to do so, and Republicans in the legislature still have offered no plan to address the coronavirus. They can’t keep waiting to do so. In the middle of the fight against this virus, we need reasonable rules in place that protect Wisconsinites’ health. In the meantime, I ask all Wisconsinites to continue helping to fight the coronavirus by socially distancing and following other recommendations from public health experts.”

This article was written by Mayra Monroy for WTMJ.