Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

WHO bows to calls from countries for independent virus probe

items.[0].image.alt
Xinhua
Xiao Yijiu/AP
In this Sunday, March 8, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers in protective suits clean up a makeshift hospital which converted from a sports venue after it officially closed in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. The province at the center of China's virus outbreak is allowing factories and some other businesses to reopen in a new sign Beijing believes the disease that devastated its economy is being brought under control. (Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua via AP)
WHO bows to calls from countries for independent virus probe
Posted at 8:10 PM, May 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-18 23:10:54-04

The World Health Organization has bowed to calls from most of its member states to launch an independent evaluation of how it managed the international response to the coronavirus.

WHO's reaction to the crisis has been clouded by finger-pointing between the U.S. and China over a pandemic that has killed over 300,000 people and leveled the global economy. WHO’s normally bureaucratic meeting this week has been overshadowed by mutual recriminations and political sniping between the U.S. and China.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked WHO, claiming that it helped China conceal the extent of the coronavirus pandemic in its early stages.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.