WHO bows to calls from countries for independent virus probe

The World Health Organization has bowed to calls from most of its member states to launch an independent evaluation of how it managed the international response to the coronavirus.

WHO's reaction to the crisis has been clouded by finger-pointing between the U.S. and China over a pandemic that has killed over 300,000 people and leveled the global economy. WHO’s normally bureaucratic meeting this week has been overshadowed by mutual recriminations and political sniping between the U.S. and China.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked WHO, claiming that it helped China conceal the extent of the coronavirus pandemic in its early stages.