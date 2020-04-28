Menu

White Mountain Apache Tribe announces first COVID-19 death

White Mountain Apache Indian Tribe announces first COVID-19 death
Posted at 6:39 PM, Apr 27, 2020
Officials with the White Mountain Apache Tribe have confirmed their first known death related to the coronavirus.

The death was confirmed to be related to COVID-19 on Sunday, according to a press release.

The individual was described as a female resident of the tribe in her 80's and is believed to have caught the virus from a previously known case.

"The White Mountain Apache Tribe extends our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the deceased during this time of loss," said Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood in a statement.

It is unclear exactly when the individual died.

The most recently available statistics show that the Navajo Nation has 1,716 confirmed cases of corona, with a total 59 deaths.

The tribe is located on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation in Navajo County.

