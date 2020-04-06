White House to hold briefing amid task force disagreement over potential COVID-19 treatment

President Donald Trump will join members of the White House coronavirus task force Monday evening for its daily briefing, which is slated for 5 p.m. ET.

Monday’s briefing comes as the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the US passed 10,000.

The briefing also comes as infighting between members of the coronavirus task force has spilled into the public. The infighting is over the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine, a drug that Trump said he might take in hopes of preventing becoming ill from COVID-19.

On Monday, White House economic adviser Peter Navarro explained why he disagreed with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the White House’s infectious disease expert. Navarro's background is not in medicine, but social science, he told CNN's John Berman on Monday.

“What I have said and the only thing I have said is that the scientific studies that I have seen point to the possibility that it has both therapeutic efficacy as well as possible prophylactic efficacy,” Navarro told Berman.

During Sunday’s news conference, Fauci was asked about his thoughts on using hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, but Trump interjected and did not give Fauci the opportunity to respond.

Fauci said on CBS’ Face the Nation earlier on Sunday, “In terms of science, I don't think we can definitely say it works.”

Hydroxychloroquine, a treatment that is commonly used to treat malaria and lupus, will provide treatment for COVID-19 patients on an experimental basis.

Last week, the FDA gave an "emergency use authorization." An EUA allows doctors to use treatments by weighing potential benefits over potential risks.

"Hydroxychloroquine sulfate has not been approved for the treatment of COVID-19. It has been used experimentally to treat certain people with COVID-19, including hospitalized patients," the FDA said. "Hydroxychloroquine sulfate is being used to try and stop the COVID-19 virus from spreading inside your body. This may help you to get better."

The drug carries known side effects, including stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, and headache, the FDA said.