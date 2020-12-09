Menu

White House says Arizona COVID-19 mitigation strategies 'must happen now'

Arizona has until December 30 to spend $2.8 billion in aid.
Posted at 12:43 PM, Dec 09, 2020
The White House has released its weekly report, which now says officials should begin warning about upcoming holidays and implementing mitigation strategies.

"Despite the severity of this surge and the threat to the hospital systems, many state and local governments are not implementing the same mitigation policies that stemmed the tide of the summer surge; that must happen now," the Dec. 6 White House report reads.

In Arizona, officials note "significant reductions in testing and increases in percent positivity." It is recommended that "aggressive testing to find asymptomatic individuals responsible for the majority of infectious spread must be scaled."

They're looking for proactive and focused testing of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic people who may not realize they are spreading the virus.

The White House is also asking state officials to begin warning citizens about gathering during December holidays.

"Aggressive testing must be combined with significant behavior change of all Americans," the report said.

Read the full White House report here.

