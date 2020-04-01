White House holds briefing as task force presses for social distancing to continue

The White House coronavirus task force along with President Donald Trump will meet with reporters today at 5 p.m. ET, one day after White House infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci agreed that Americans should prepare for more than 100,000 COVID-19 related deaths in upcoming months.

Fauci stressed that social distancing guidelines need to remain in place in order to keep the death toll related to COVID-19 illnesses down. The White House issued projections that 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could die from COVID-19 related illnesses even with social distancing mitigation. Those projections would skyrocket to over 1 million without any social distancing.

"And that's the reason -- my plea at the end of my remarks that now is the time to put your foot on the accelerator, because that's the only thing that's going to stop those peaks," Fauci said.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump was pressed on issuing a national stay-at-home order, akin to those being issued in states like New York, California, Illinois and Ohio. Until Wednesday, Florida had opted not to issue a stay-at-home order.

"Different kind of a state," Trump said. "Also, great governor. He knows exactly what he’s doing. Has a very strong view on it. And we have spoken to (Gov.) Ron (DeSantis).

Justin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @jjboggs or on Facebook .