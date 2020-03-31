White House expected to unveil important data during today's news briefing

The White House's coronavirus task force is expected to display data used in deciding to extend social distancing guidelines through April during Tuesday's news briefing with President Donald Trump on the nation's ongoing fight against the deadly virus.

The briefing is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 3,600 have died in the United States from COVID-19 among 180,000 confirmed cases. The number of US cases continue to increase each day. Of the 3,600 deaths more than 900 have been in New York City.

Tuesday's news conference comes as the United States prepares to go into the entire month of April with most non-essential businesses closed in order to prevent the spread of the disease. Nearly three fourths of the nation is under a "stay-at-home" order, which is designed to keep people from large gatherings for non-essential purposes.

Guidelines released by the White House on Sunday declared that the nation should continue with social and physical distancing throughout the entire month of April.

Dr. Deborah Birx, who is coordinating the White House’s response to COVID-19, said that Tuesday’s news conference will go over the data used in deciding to maintain social distancing guidelines through the end of April.