Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

White House expected to unveil important data during today's news briefing

Posted: 1:36 PM, Mar 31, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-31 17:32:36-04
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
White House expected to unveil important data during today's news briefing

The White House's coronavirus task force is expected to display data used in deciding to extend social distancing guidelines through April during Tuesday's news briefing with President Donald Trump on the nation's ongoing fight against the deadly virus.

The briefing is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 3,600 have died in the United States from COVID-19 among 180,000 confirmed cases. The number of US cases continue to increase each day. Of the 3,600 deaths more than 900 have been in New York City.

Tuesday's news conference comes as the United States prepares to go into the entire month of April with most non-essential businesses closed in order to prevent the spread of the disease. Nearly three fourths of the nation is under a "stay-at-home" order, which is designed to keep people from large gatherings for non-essential purposes.

Guidelines released by the White House on Sunday declared that the nation should continue with social and physical distancing throughout the entire month of April.

Dr. Deborah Birx, who is coordinating the White House’s response to COVID-19, said that Tuesday’s news conference will go over the data used in deciding to maintain social distancing guidelines through the end of April.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.