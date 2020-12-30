White House coronavirus task force ranks AZ top in hospital admission report

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A report from the White House coronavirus task force shows Arizona as the top state in hospital admissions per 100 beds.

The report, obtained by ABC News, shows Arizona at the top of the list followed by Arkansas, Maryland, Oklahoma and California in hospital admissions from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25.

ABC News White House coronavirus task force report on hospital capacity, obtained by ABC News.

On Wednesday morning, Pima County said only five ICU beds remained in the county -- or 1% -- with six of the county's eight hospitals reporting no ICU beds available. More than half of the ICU beds in use were from COVID-19 patients, the county health department said.

At county hospitals, 87 patients were waiting for inpatient beds, 55 of whom had tested positive for COVID-19, the Pima County Health Department said. With 1,039 deaths in Pima County, health officials say 1 in ever 1,000 county residents have died of COVID-19.

Statewide, the Arizona Department of Health Services reports 178 available ICU beds, or 10% of capacity.