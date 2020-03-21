Where to find education supplies during school closures

TUCSON, Ariz — Arizona schools will remain closed until April 10th and possibly until the end of the school year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Parents are suddenly faced with having to keep their kids minds engaged, but we've been hearing many families are struggling with how exactly to do that.

For many parents, the thought of taking on the role of a skilled teacher is frightening. But experts say that's not necessary. The point is simply to keep your children learning.

Teachers turn to educational stores to stock up on supplies and that's a good place to look.

There's no shortage of supplies at Jonathon's Educational Resouces store.

Rows and rows of materials that help teachers and homeschool parents keep students on track -and engaged on academics.

"We receive inventory every day. We're not out of anything," said owner Jonathan Katz.

The primary inventory here consists of math, reading, science, social studies and arts materials for all grades -- the same resources teachers use in the classrooms.

"So everything we have is aligned with state standards so you'll be supporting your child with what they need to be learning this year," said Marsha Katz.

Experts say learning doesn't have to be a chore for both parent and child. The store is stocked with educational toys and games.

Jonathan says they'll work with parents to find what they need and if they're concerned about safety. "We're happy to offer gloves and wipes -- whatever you need to make your shopping more comfortable," he said.

There are also a lot of free educational websites. Some are fun while others tackle topics that students struggle with. The most recommended site for continuing and improving skills is Khan Academy. It's free.

Links below are provided by Rebecca Friesen, an educational psychology Ph.D. candidate who also home schools her children.

MobyMax works to identify and address learning gaps.

For older students who really like math, Art of Problem Solving (AoPS) has a very engaging program and they have free options under Resources (Alcumus and Videos).

There are many free online games for reviewing math facts, such as Mathplayground.

The library and Project Gutenberg offer free online versions of books.

Reading Eggs has great online programs for reluctant readers and they offer a free two-week trial.

For science, many parents like Mystery Science, and of course, countless YouTube videos.

