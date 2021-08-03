When you need to wear a mask in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the spread of the delta variant around the country, the CDC issued new guidance on masks. Some places within Pima County mandate masks, while others only recommend it.

Even if you are vaccinated, businesses still have the option to require masks for customers.

City of Tucson buildings, like recreation centers, do require masks. Additionally, Sun Tran requires that all passengers wear a mask while inside of the bus or streetcar.

Federal buildings also require masks. The main federal building in our area is the Tucson International Airport.

As for schools, many are recommending that students and teachers wear masks to protect against the spread as many students are not able to get vaccinated yet.

Buildings operated by Pima County, like libraries, do not require masks, but recommend them.