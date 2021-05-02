What's safe to do after a COVID vaccination?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More and more people getting vaccinated but some are still skeptical about getting out and returning to certain activities.

38.4% of Pima County residents have been vaccinated, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

“I think the fear comes from people wondering if we are going to ever get back to normal and what that means normal is," said Lisa Ritter, owner of Rescue Me Wellness.

Physician’s Assistant Lisa Ritter explained it’s a good thing to weigh your risks in specific situations, like seeing an elderly loved one.

"It's going to be a different risk assessment. [If] you yourself are vaccinated, you have to look at the age and the health of the people that you're going to be around. But, if you continue to socially distance and wear a mask, and pretty much abide by the CDC guidelines [and] Pima County Health Department guidelines, you should be safe," said Ritter.

KGUN posed a different scenario. What if someone is hitting the store masked and encountering people that aren't?

“I’d say vaccinated, and in a mask, you're pretty safe. You being in that mask, you are actually protecting the people that are unmasked,” said Ritter.

She also explained what's not safe to do.

“I would say it wouldn't be safe to be in a dense population of people unvaccinated [and] unmasked, things like a rally [or] a concert at this point in time. Not knowing who's vaccinated who's not vaccinated, like I said weigh your risks,” said Ritter.

She added if people want to know if they have antibodies after getting vaccinated, they can take a test to find out.

“It can basically look at two different antibodies IgM and IgG. IgG will let us know if you do have circulating antibodies very specific to SARS COV2. We can also order for you a total antibody test that can look at all the antibodies circulating in your system, letting you know if you know you have natural immunity from an infection that you may have had in recent times, or you have a sense of immunity from the vaccination,” explained Ritter.

Her clinic offers antibody tests and COVID-19 tests.