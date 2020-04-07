What to expect from Trump's 5 p.m. ET coronavirus news conference

The 24 hours preceding tonight’s White House coronavirus news conference has marked a number of shakeups and headlines surrounding the Trump administration.

Tuesday’s news conference is slated to begin at 5 p.m.

Here are some of issues Trump could be asked about during tonight’s news conference:



On Tuesday, Trump announced a major reorganization of his press shop, sending his press secretary Stephanie Grisham to the East Wing, and bringing on Kayleigh McEnany as his new press secretary. McEnany, who gained attention as a Trump surrogate on CNN during the 2016 election, was moved over from Trump’s campaign staff.

Thomas Modly, the acting Navy secretary who fired USS Theodore Roosevelt Captain Brett Crozier, resigned on Tuesday, one day after reports surfaced that he called Crozier "stupid." Crozier was fired for leaking a memo about the spread of COVID-19 on the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

HHS principal deputy inspector general Christi Grimm, who has been an inspector general since the Clinton administration, was targeted by Trump on Tuesday. Grimm issued a report late week that said hospitals nationwide faced challenges in receiving supplies in the lead up to the spread of COVID-19.

“Why didn’t the I.G., who spent 8 years with the Obama Administration (Did she Report on the failed H1N1 Swine Flu debacle where 17,000 people died?), want to talk to the Admirals, Generals, V.P. & others in charge, before doing her report,” Trump said. “Another Fake Dossier!”

Grimm's report can be seen here.



On late Monday, the New York Times