What effect, if any, the change in weather has on COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — Monsoon means cooler days and less dryness, but, could those conditions have any effect on the COVID-19 virus?

"The impact on cold and heat, we're just not sure about, the science just isn't there yet."

As Paula Mandel, Deputy Director at the Pima County Health Department puts it: that's not to say a change in weather couldn't affect how you react.

"What we have to think about is how people adjust during the different seasons."

Mandel said, like science, human behavior is subject to constant change.

"We want to make sure that our actions are adjusting to whatever those temperatures are at this moment in time."

With cooler weather, Mandel said, more people might be inclined to head outside.

She said it's important folks remember to keep taking precautions, which she admits, much like science, were subject to their own change, even earlier on.

"We weren't so sure about the face masks. We were saying that if you go out, you socially distance, you're out in the fresh air, you're out in the sunshine. We thought that was enough."

As is often with science, hypotheses change.

"As time has gone on we realized that we needed more protection."

While the weather can change and our behavior along with it Mandel recommends people keep one constant in mind, or in this case: on face.

"Whether it's warm or it's cool, we want to make sure that everybody's wearing their face masks, that's one of the best things that we can do to help negate the spread of the virus."