What do Governor Ducey's latest actions to combat COVID-19 mean?

On Monday, Governor Ducey announces a series of actions in an effort to combat the rapid increase of coronavirus cases across Arizona.

During a press conference Monday, Ducey, along with state officials, announced three significant actions to be implemented across the state:

CLOSE VARIOUS BUSINESSES ACROSS ARIZONA FOR AT LEAST 30 DAYS

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered bars, gyms, movie theaters, water parks, and tubing to close for at least 30 days on Monday, following weeks of steady increases in positive COVID-19 test results in the state, and a week after he issued a strong warning to bars and nightclubs, specifically in Scottsdale, that were not adhering to their social distancing requirements.

The order goes into effect Monday at 8 p.m. and lasts through at least July 27, according to the executive order.

PUSH BACK IN-PERSON LEARNING IN ARIZONA TO AUGUST 17

With some Arizona school districts originally scheduled to start classes in less than a month, Governor Doug Ducey on Monday delayed in-person instruction until at least August 17. Districts would able to resume online learning before then.

Governor Ducey said Monday that it's possible that date could be pushed back even further, depending on what data looks like surrounding the coronavirus as we get closer to August.

HAVE HOSPITALS ACTIVATE 'CRISIS STANDARDS OF CARE'

A 'crisis standard of care' allows hospitals to triage patients in three categories, putting priority for supplies and medical care to patients with a better chance of survival. Not all hospitals will initiate the crisis standards of care, according to Dr. Cara Christ, with the Department of Health Services.

According to the Department of Health Services, "During a public health disaster, the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC) will convene to develop incident-specific priorities and guidance for the delivery of healthcare and use of scarce medical resources.

This guidance may address:

• Triage for emergency medical services (EMS);

• Primary, secondary, and tertiary triage for healthcare facilities;

• Expanded scopes of practice, as approved by regulatory authorities;

• Priorities for medical resources including space, staff, and supplies; and

• Considerations for healthcare access points, including hospitals, out-of-hospital facilities, and alternate care sites."

