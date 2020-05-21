Menu

Wedding receptions allowed to resume in Ohio in June with guidelines

Posted at 2:27 PM, May 21, 2020
In a press conference on Thursday, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced a change in policy regarding wedding receptions.

While weddings and funerals have always been exempt from the health orders issued by the state, receptions have been under strict guidelines and restrictions.

Beginning June 1, catering and banquet centers will be able to reopen, using similar guidelines restaurants must abide by—including six-foot distancing between tables and no congregating for the time being, according to Husted.

Crowd sizes at receptions will be limited to 300 guests, Husted said.

“We recognize that there are a lot of weddings and events that are important to people’s lives. That can and should go on,” Husted said. “We are just asking that it be done safely as possible to avoid the spread of the virus. We recognize that people want to go on with life, and we are trying to provide guidelines and recommendations as to how you can do so as safely as possible.”

This article was written by Camryn Justice for WEWS.

