Weather-delayed vaccines impacting Arizona's rural counties

PHOENIX (AP) — Rural Arizona counties forced to cancel or postpone vaccination appointments because of delayed shipments of thousands of doses will hopefully receive them next week.

Health officials said Friday that extreme winter weather is behind a lag of roughly 89,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Smaller counties paid the price since Moderna is earmarked for them because of its less stringent storage requirements.

The state will aim to adjust next week's allotments for counties accordingly to include doses for all the appointments that didn't happen.

Arizona's weekly Pfizer vaccine allotment of roughly 85,800 was also initially delayed but arrived mid-week.