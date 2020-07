TUCSON, Ariz. — An 81-year-old Tucson woman is finally recovering at home after a long battle with COVID-19.

Banner Health says Elvira Morales Figueroa is the 100th COVID-19 patient to be discharged from Banner-University Medical Center South. She reportedly came to the hospital after her symptoms became too much to manage, and was greeted with cheers and applause from hospital staff when she was recently discharged.

Watch the video above to see the emotional moment she left the hospital.