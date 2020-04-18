Want to thank an essential worker? Hallmark is offering free cards to those who want to say 'thanks'

Do you want to say thanks to an essential worker? Hallmark is sending 2 million free “thank you” cards to honor those keeping America functioning amid the spread of COVID-19.

Hallmark said that anyone in the continental U.S. and Canada who would like to show their thanks and help spread gratitude can go to Hallmark.com/CareEnough to sign up to receive a free three-pack of gratitude cards, while supplies last.

Earlier during the pandemic, Hallmark allocated two million free greeting cards, which were claimed within a week.

"We are inspired and uplifted by the many heroes who are stepping up during this time. As one of our cards says, not all heroes wear capes. They are in our hospitals, our senior centers, our grocery stores, our schools, our communities and our families – and each of them deserves a huge thank you for their hard work during these unprecedented times," said Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer of Hallmark. "The response to our first 2 million card giveaway showed just how much care, hope and love people want to put into the world right now. We hope the next 2 million cards allow people to show the gratitude we know many are feeling right now – and to ensure those receiving those cards know just how much they are appreciated."

Justin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @jjboggs or on Facebook .