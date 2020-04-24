Menu

Walmart to extend senior shopping hours through May, other companies continuing hours indefinitely

Matt Rourke/AP
Shown is a Walmart in Warrington, Pa., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 8:11 PM, Apr 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-23 23:11:30-04

Walmart announced on Thursday that it will extend special hopping times for seniors and those vulnerable to coronavirus through the end of May.

Walmart's stores and pharmacies will be open from 6 to 7 a.m. on Tuesdays (at most locations) through May after originally announcing the special hours would be in effect through April.

Walmart's sister retailer, Sam's Club, will continue senior shopping hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 9 a.m.

Other retailers say they will continue operating special hours indefinitely.

Publix has designated Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7 – 8 a.m. for seniors 65 and over, and Thursdays from 8 – 9 p.m., and Fridays from 7 – 8 a.m as special hours for first responders and healthcare workers.

Target will continue on Tuesdays and Wednesdays opening for those over 65 years old, pregnant women and those defined by the CDC as vulnerable or at-risk for the first hour of the day.

Kroger will continue dedicating the first hour of shopping several days a week for seniors and those vulnerable to the virus. Kroger hours can be found here.

