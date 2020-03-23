Walmart, Kroger, CVS, Walgreens offering bonuses to workers

While many companies are being forced to close or scale back operations, many businesses are rewarding their employees as they face a surge in demand because of the spread of coroanvirus. These employees have been receiving praise for keeping store shelves stocked amid a national emergency.

In recent days, Walmart, Kroger, CVS and Walgreens announced that they are offering one-time bonuses to employees as they serve the public in a time of need.

Here is what these companies are offering for their employees:

CVS

National pharmacy chain CVS said on Monday that its awarding bonuses to employees who are required to be at CVS facilities to assist patients and customers. CVS said that the bonuses will range from $150 to $500. The bonuses will be awarded to pharmacists and certain other health care professionals on the frontlines, store associates and managers, and other site-based hourly employees.

“Our colleagues have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to providing essential goods and services at a time when they’re needed most,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. “As they continue to be there for the individuals and families we serve, we’re taking extra steps to provide some peace of mind and help them navigate these uncertain times.”

Kroger

On Saturday, national grocery chain Kroger said that every hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and customer service associate would earn a one-time bonus. The one-time bonus for part-time employees would be $150, with full-time staffers earning $300.

The bonuses will be paid out on April 3 to employees hired on or before March 1.

“Grocery workers are on the frontlines, ensuring Americans have access to the food and products they need during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “Our associates are working around the clock to keep our stores open for our customers. I am incredibly grateful for all they are doing. The true heroes in this story are our associates, and we want to provide them with additional resources and support to help them continue their remarkable effort.”

Target

While not all employees working on the frontlines will receive a bonus, nearly 20,000 team leads who oversee store departments at Target will earn bonuses ranging from $250-$1,500, which will be paid out in April. Target said this is the first time it has paid such bonuses.

Walgreens

Walgreens said on Sunday that the national chain of pharmacies will extend one-time bonuses to employees in its stores and distribution centers. Part-time team members will net $150, while full-time workers will get a $300 bonus.

“Our store team members are working incredibly hard, in a very challenging and uncertain time and we’re grateful for all they do each day,” said Walgreens President, Richard Ashworth. “We play a critical role in responding to the pandemic and our team members, who are the face of Walgreens, are doing everything they can to support customers, patients and communities across America, who are relying on us at this critical time.”

The bonuses will be paid in late April, the company said.

Walmart

Walmart too is offering its store and distribution center employees a one-time bonus, which will be paid out on April 2. Employees hired on or before March 1 will qualify for the payment.

Full-time workers will earn $300, while part-time staff will get $150.

Walmart said that the one-time bonuses will add up to be a $365 million payment to its employees.

Walmart also said that the company will accelerate the next scheduled quarterly bonus for store, club and supply chain associates a month early. The early payout of quarterly bonuses will total $180 million, Walmart said.

“Walmart associates have gone above and beyond the call of duty in serving our customers during these unprecedented times,” said Doug McMillon, President and CEO, Walmart. “We want to reward our associates for their hard work and recognize them for the work that is in front of us.”