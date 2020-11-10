Walk-up, free COVID-19 testing now available in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. — You can now get a COVID-19 test without an appointment or doctor's order in Pima County.

One of the county's nine new "walk-up" testing sites is now open in Tucson, in addition to its six other testing sites in the area.

Tests at the new locations are free and available to anyone ages 5 and older. On Monday, the county opened its first location at Desert and Sports Fitness Express near Valencia Road and Cardinal Avenue. The rest of the sites will be opening throughout the month.

Free testing is still available by appointment only -- no doctor's order required -- at the Kino Event Center, the Moriss K. Udall Center and the Ellie Towne Center in Tucson. The County is also planning to open three drive-thru testing centers on Pima Community College campuses.

Click here for more information about free testing from the county, or explore the map below to see the county's planned walk-up testing sites.