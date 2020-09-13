VRBO bans 1-night rentals in Arizona, cites large gatherings

PHOENIX (AP) — The VRBO vacation rental site say it is implementing a months-long ban on one-night rentals in Arizona in response to concerns over large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Arizona Republic reports that the single-night rental ban will run through January and was disclosed in a letter Tuesday to Gov. Doug Ducey.

The letter said the site's parent company, Expedia Group, plans to develop long-term steps to help eliminate large gatherings through changes in the reservation system and through identification "of bad actors after the fact to prevent future incidents."

The issue has festered since Arizona in 2016 prohibited municipalities from banning rentals.