Voters advised to wear face mask, follow COVID-19 safety protocols at polls

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — Pima County is advising voters to continue COVID-19 safety protocols at polls places.

In efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the community, voters are asked to wear masks when going to vote at the polls, according to Pima County. All polling locations will be sanitized prior to opening on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Social distancing will also be maintained, and hand sanitizer and masks will be available at polling places.

Voters who are unable to enter the polling places will be assisted by election workers who will retrieve a voted early ballot or administer curbside voting in the voter’s car.

Voters waiting outside in line, are advised to maintain a six-foot social distance from one another.

The safety protocols follow Arizona Department of Health Services and Pima County Health Department recommendations.

Voters who may experience any issues on Election Day can call 520-724-6830.

For more information about voting in Pima County, click here.