Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Virus variant identified in Britain found on Navajo Nation

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 5:26 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 20:26:10-04

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — A coronavirus variant first identified in Britain has been found on the Navajo Nation.

Tribal health officials said Tuesday that the United Kingdom strain was confirmed in a sample obtained in the western part of the reservation.

The Navajo Department of Health is working with states and other public health entities to identify any more variant cases.

Navajo President Jonathan Nez says the finding reinforces the need for social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and limiting travel.

The person who tested positive for the variant on the Navajo Nation had been fully vaccinated and is now recovering.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.