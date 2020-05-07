Menu

Virus sweeps through Northern Arizona homeless shelter

Posted at 2:07 PM, May 07, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Nearly one-third of the people staying at the largest emergency homeless shelter in northern Arizona have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The executive director of Flagstaff Shelter Services said Thursday that 20 people, including two staff members, have COVID-19. Most of them showed no symptoms.

The shelter has put up partitions, reduced the number of mattresses and checks temperatures daily.

Meanwhile, Arizona health officials say the number of deaths from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 450 with more than 10,000 reported cases. Gov. Doug Ducey has begun loosening restrictions he had imposed to slow the spread of the virus.

